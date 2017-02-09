Former beauty queen setenced to jail

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Former Miss Corpus Christi Caitlin Cifuentes was in the 94th District Court on Wednesday for a motion to revoke her probation.
Cifuentes is accused of violating curfew, a violation of her probation.
Judge Bobby Galvan has sentenced her to 45-days in jail and asked her to report to by Monday, February 13.
Cifuentes was on probation for assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated.
