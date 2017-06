BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - A former high school teacher in Beeville has been indicted on a variety of child sexual assault charges. He is 44-year-old Buddy Gene Martin. He had been a math teacher at AC Jones High School.

Martin is accused of multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. The crimes allegedly happened from 2012 to 2014.

© 2017 KIII-TV