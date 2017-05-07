Former Carroll High School Student Wins Emmy

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A South Texas man is taking home a prestigious television award that most only dream of.

Corpus Christi's own Larry Dechant is a producer for Good Morning America on ABC. He spoke to 3 News over the phone about his journey to the top.

28-year-old Larry Dechant is a fifth generation Corpus Christian and just won one of the most important awards of his life. Dechant said, "It's been a really exciting time and exciting time to kind of validate all of the hard work and blood sweat and tears that go into putting on a morning show."

His mother received an unexpected phone call last week from her son who broke the news.

She told 3 News, "we're speechless when it comes to saying how proud we are for him. He said Good Morning America was named outstanding morning show and he said I'm listed as one of the producers and they just won an Emmy and so mom I've won an Emmy."

Dechant says he is just one piece of a large puzzle, "I loved talking to people. I loved connecting with people and I love hearing their stories."

His passion for storytelling started in his journalism classroom at Corpus Christi Carroll High School. Dechant said, "Mrs. Vauhn, she taught me so much. She laid the foundation and made us excited about journalism."

He says hard work and dedication helped him move up in the ranks, "for any Carroll tiger out there or any high schooler, just stay on the path, stay on the good path. Make sure you put the time and the effort and find something that you love and the rest will follow."

Dechant hasn't received the golden statue yet, but says he will give it to his mom who is excited to put it on display at their Corpus Christi home.