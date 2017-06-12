Former Corpus Christi Mayor Ronnie Sizemore laid to rest

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A well-liked former Mayor of Corpus Christi was laid to rest Monday.

A funeral mass was held Monday morning for Ronnie Sizemore at Arlington Heights Church of Christ. Sizemore was elected mayor back in 1971. Some of his major accomplishments included helping in the development of Choke Dam, Cole Park and Greenwood Park.

Sizemore died Thursday. He was 84 years old.

© 2017 KIII-TV