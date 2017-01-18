Former Corpus Christi mayors react to McQueen resignation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Following the resignation of Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen Wednesday, two former mayors shared their thought's with 3News.

Nelda Martinez preceded McQueen as mayor from 2012-2016. She said she understands why McQueen put in his resignation, and that it was the best decision to move the City forward.

Henry Garrett served as mayor of Corpus Christi from 2005-2009. He said that as mayor there were several times that the answer to the problem is keep working on it, and to lean on staff and council to focus on what needs to get done. He also said that the mayor resigning is the best thing that could have happened right now.

Mayor Dan McQueen was sworn in as mayor on Dec. 13, 2016. He held the position for just over a month.

