Former Cullen Colt returns library books 46 years past due

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was an interesting exchange at Cullen Middle School -- two books were returned to the school library Friday, Feb. 24. They were about 46 years past due!

David Harvey was a student at Cullen Middle School in the early 1970s. He said he found that he had two books about surfing in his possession that belonged to the school library. He went to the school Friday with the two very overdue books and a $200 donation as an "overdue fine."

