CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At the Nueces County Courthouse.

Former Chief of the Driscoll Volunteer Fire Department is scheduled to appear in court.

43-year old Felipe Garza, j.r. is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year old girl.

He faces a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

He pleaded not guilty back in August. Garza faces life in prison.

