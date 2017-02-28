Former Hooks player part of a new plea program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Former Corpus Christi Hooks player Danry Vasquez took a plea deal Monday in a domestic violence case. The evidence included surveillance video from Whataburger Field showing him hitting his then girlfriend.

However, he took a different kind of plea deal -- one District Attorney Mark Gonzalez says should help reduce domestic violence in the area.

It's called a pre-trial diversion, which means the program Vasquez has to go through is something that has never been used prior to a trial before. Usually it's used during probation periods after there has been a conviction, but our DA said he thinks this education is key to making Corpus Christi safer when it comes to family violence.

Kiii News Reporter Briana Whitney caught up with Gonzalez to find out what this means for future offenders, and for Vasquez himself.

(© 2017 KIII)