CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Former Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen has announced he is running for US Senate. McQueen confirmed that news to our partners at the Caller Times Wednesday evening.

McQueen says he intends to challenge Republican Senator Ted Cruz next year. At the moment it's not clear if McQueen will challenge Cruz in a primary or in the General Election.

