Former NICU patients return to Dricoll Childrens Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Graduates of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Driscoll Children's hospital returned for a celebration Saturday morning.

Driscoll Children's Hospital held their annual NICU reunion celebration today. This marked the 39th annual celebration which took place at the Corpus Christi Health Center.

Children who participated in the celebration had the opportunity to come to the event in their Halloween costumes. Activities at the reunion included games, food, face painting, and fun prizes.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV