CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The execution of convicted murderer 32-year-old John Henry Ramirez has been halted by a Federal Judge. Ramirez was set to be put to death via lethal injection this Thursday in Huntsville. We spoke with Mark Skurka, a former prosecutor in the case spoke to 3News about this new turn of events.

Our Bill Churchwell has the story.

(© 2017 KIII)