Four men arrested during drug raid in Beeville

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Four men in Beeville were placed behind bars after a drug raid conducted by the Beeville Police Department's Special Crimes Unit.
The bust happened July 28 in the 1000 block of West Youst Street. The four men -- 59-year-old Daniel Vasquez, 42-year-old Joe Aleman, 62-year-old Roberto Hernandez and 35-year-old Ruben Alvarado -- were charged with various drug offenses.
Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found inside the house.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs