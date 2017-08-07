KIII
Four men arrested during drug raid in Beeville

Four men in Beeville were placed behind bars after a drug raid conducted by the Beeville Police Department's Special Crimes Unit.

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Four men in Beeville were placed behind bars after a drug raid conducted by the Beeville Police Department's Special Crimes Unit.
 
The bust happened July 28 in the 1000 block of West Youst Street. The four men -- 59-year-old Daniel Vasquez, 42-year-old Joe Aleman, 62-year-old Roberto Hernandez and 35-year-old Ruben Alvarado -- were charged with various drug offenses.
 
Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found inside the house.
 

