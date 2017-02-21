Fourth annual International Food Festival kicks off Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This Saturday you can savor a variety of flavors from around the world at the fourth annual International Food Festival, a free event.
There will be food from Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Syria and others to give your taste buds something cultural.
The festival will be from noon-5 p.m. Saturday at the Islamic Society of Corpus Christi, located at 7341 McArdle. There will also be a shuttle system set up at 701 Nile to transport those who want to attend.
