Fourth graders gather in Sinton to learn about agriculture

SINTON (KIII NEWS) - Baby chicks, cows, and farm equipment were all on display Wednesday for fourth-grade agriculture students at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds.

Students from Aransas and San Patricio counties gathered there to learn more about how agriculture can be used in people's daily lives.

The event was hosted by the San Patricio County Farm Bureau Service and San Patricio County Extension Agents Office.

© 2017 KIII-TV