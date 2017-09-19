Free car seat inspections at Corpus Christi Outlets By the Bay

The Robstown Child Passenger Safety Program will be providing free safety checks for your child's car seat this weekend. Come by the Corpus Christi Outlets by The Bay on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make sure your precious cargo are strapped in and ready to hit the road! Parents are advised to remember that all car seats have an expiration date and a child's weight and height are critical to finding the right seat to protect them in any collision.

