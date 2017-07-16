Free Clinics on available Medicare Savings Programs at senior centers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Certified benefit counselors will be at Corpus Christi Senior Centers to help people 60-years and older apply for the Medicare Savings Program and Prescription Drug Coverage.

The first clinic will be held Tuesday, July 18th starting at 1 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. at the O'Veal Williams Senior Center.

Other clinics will be held:

Thursday, July 20, 2017, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Broadmoor Senior Center.

Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Ethel Eyerly Senior Center.

Appointments can be made by calling (361) 826-2346.

