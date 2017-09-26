Free entrance to PINS for National Public Lands Day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Admission to the Padre Island National Seashore will be free Saturday to celebrate National Public Lands Day.

The fee waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees and transportation entrance fees.

