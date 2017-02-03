Free flu shots, activities at new Health Center ribbon cutting ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. During the event there will be many free features for your family.

Included in those free features will be 350 free flu shots, a lunch, face painting and activities for kids, giveaway bags for attendees and tours of the new health center.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and is located at 2606 Hospital Boulevard.

