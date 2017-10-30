Free Hurricane Harvey disaster relief response clinic in Portland

A sign blows in the wind after being partially torn from its frame by winds from Hurricane Harvey on August 25, 2017 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo: Getty Images)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Free legal advice for evacuees and those impacted by Hurricane Harvey will happen this Wednesday at the St. Christopher's By the Sea Episcopal Church Parish Hall.

The event is hosted by Community Justice Program, the Corpus Christi and San Antonio Young Lawyers associations and goes from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Areas of assistance include: FEMA assistance, property damage, landlord/tenant issues, employment issues, and more.

Walk-ins are welcome to the event, and no RSVP is required.

