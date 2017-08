CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Free Meals for Aransas Pass Residents on Thursday August 31st. Meals will be provided by Laredo, TX-based restaurant, Taco Palenque. Solomon Ortiz, Jr. shares the details on First Edition.

LOCATION: 709 S. Commercial St. at the Dollar General in Aransas Pass, TX

TIME: 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

