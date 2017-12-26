Free rides offered to those celebrating on New Year's Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Free rides are being offered to those who have had too much to drink this New Year's Eve.

Dillon Stiefiel and his dad, owner of Green N Go, said they have seen too many people die because they either chose to get behind the wheel after drinking or they were the victim of a drunk driving accident.

"We need to get people home and keep the fatality rate down," Dillon said . "Especially on new years eve."

The Stiefiel family found a solution for one of the deadliest night of the year.

"We are giving free rides home to anybody that needs a ride. Try to keep the drunk driving down and trying to help people out that need to get home," Dillon said

This tradition has been with the Green N Go company for a decade.

"We teamed up with Andrews Distributing, and Dominoes pizza helps out with us for the free rides home," Dillon said.

The feedback from the community and police have been nothing but positive.

"They really appreciate it, and we like doing it because nobody likes to wake up and see a fatality story," Dillon said.

The free ride promotion will run from 9 p.m. New Years Eve till 3 a.m. An individual does not have to schedule way ahead of time.

"We are going to be a little backed up, so a little bit of patience is necessary," Dillon said.

There is plenty of room for large groups of people.

"Up to four people in a car, up to six people in a van just as long as they're going home," Dillon said.

So if people do plan on going out this New Years Eve, it is better to be safe than sorry.

"We're doing it for all of the people that help us. you know..we help our community as much as we can," Dillon said.

Green N Go said they have a couple of new options this year to get a cab. You can:

Text your address to 361-299-9999

Call the company's number

Use their mobile app

