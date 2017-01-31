Free tax return filing available at Del Mar College East Campus

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - From now until April 13, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, you can get your taxes done for free at Del Mar College.

Del Mar College accounting students trained in tax and accounting software are providing the services, supervised by professors of course, free of charge for filers who make $50,000 a year or less.

You can show up to the Venters Business Building on Del Mar College's East Campus at Ayers and Edwards from 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. You will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, call 361-698-1372.

