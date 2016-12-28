Free towing, rides available for impaired drivers this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police will be out in full force this holiday weekend, and they are getting some extra help keeping drunk drivers off the streets thanks to a local business.

Apollo Towing Service and L&F Distributors have stepped in to assist police by letting people know there is a safer way to get home. For six years, their no excuses holiday campaign has been providing free tows and rides to drivers who may be impaired.

This weekend they expect calls to be at an all-time high.

