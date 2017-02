CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - If you are a veteran, looking for information on how to transition into civilian life, come out the Nueces County Courthouse on February 25th for a free Veteran's Information Brief.

No need to RSVP, just show up from 9a.m. to noon.

For more information call: 361-888-0821

