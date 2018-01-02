Freezing temperatures affect area roads

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With temperatures continuing to drop and any precipitation in the Coastal Bend Tuesday night will quickly lead to freezing on the roadways.

TxDOT has not closed down any roads or bridges, but both the Department of Public Safety and the Corpus Christi Police Department said they are monitoring road conditions.

Corpus Christi police are going to be patrolling as usual, but they will keep an eye on overpasses and the Harbor Bridge. If the cold weather causes the roads to freeze the police will take appropriate action and be in contact with TxDOT about blocking off any roads.

At the time of the article, 10:04 p.m., the Harbor Bridge is opened and no information from TxDOT about any closures.

If the weather gets worse, 3News recommends people to stay home if they need to travel here are some tips from TxDOT:

Slow down and give yourself some extra time to reach your destination

If your vehicle starts to slide to ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the director of the skid

Keep an extra distance from other vehicles and if you are stranded remain in your vehicle and call police or roadside assistance.

It is always best to be prepared and have an emergency kit on hand: first aid kit, boosters cables, flashlights, and reflectors.

The most important thing for drivers is to stay home if not drive with caution and slow down.

