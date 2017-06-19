Freshmen attend first day of TAMUK's Hoggie Days orientation

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Incoming freshmen and their parents attended Monday their first day of Hoggie Days, the name for Texas A&M University-Kingsville's annual freshman orientation events.

On the agenda for the day were tours of the campus bookstores, college meetings, meet and greets with students, and programs for parents.

It was the first day of the two-day Hoggie Days event, and also the first Hoggie Days of the year. There will be six more Hoggie Days events throughout the summer, the next one beginning June 22.

There is still time to apply to attend college at TAMUK.

