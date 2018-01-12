CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The Coastal Compass Education and Career Resource Center is located at La Palmera Mall. They are currently in the process of moving to Suite 1572, near the parking garage, next to the Mall Shoe Service.

The non-profit provides free information and one-on-one assistance with educational and job attainment. There is information on G.E.D., online high school diploma, post-secondary programs, skills training, financial aid, job searches, and completing job applications.

There are some important upcoming deadlines to keep in mind when it comes to registration.

Del Mar College – Registration and payment deadline is Friday, January 12, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi – Deadline for regular online registration is Monday, January 15 and late registration will continue until January 23.

Texas A&M University-Kingsville – Contact the TAMUK as soon as possible. Late registration will continue until January 31.

Classes for Del Mar, TAMUCC, TAMUK begin on Tuesday, January16, 2018.

University of the Incarnate Word-Corpus Christi – Classes have started but applications are being accepted for Spring II session. The Spring II session begins on March 5.

Craft Training Center – classes have begun but applications are being accepted for the summer session.

Registration is ongoing for Saint Leo University and Del Mar College GED classes.

Coastal Compass will be open at our new location starting on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. Our normal hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



© 2018 KIII-TV