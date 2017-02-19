KIII
Close

Friends and family remember Andre Fuqua in 5K

Fuqua 5K

Briana Whitney, KIII 6:57 PM. CST February 19, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Andre Fuqua was involved in several running groups and events. 

He participated in 2016's Beach to Bay relay marathon as well as serving as a summer track coach.

When it came to his friends and family wanting to do something in his honor, there was no question as to what would mean the most.

Kiii's Reporter Briana Whitney has the special run put on Sunday, in honor of Fuqua.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories