Friends and family remember Andre Fuqua in 5K

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Andre Fuqua was involved in several running groups and events.

He participated in 2016's Beach to Bay relay marathon as well as serving as a summer track coach.

When it came to his friends and family wanting to do something in his honor, there was no question as to what would mean the most.

Kiii's Reporter Briana Whitney has the special run put on Sunday, in honor of Fuqua.

(© 2017 KIII)