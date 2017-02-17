Friends and family remember runner

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's been almost a month since 25-year-old Andre Fuqua was fatally shot while he was driving on I-37. He actually suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His body was recovered from his vehicle after it rolled over on the highway.

Andre's loved ones are still searching for answers, and are still working to keep his memory alive. Friday night, we caught up with some of his friends and family as they put packets together for a 5K-run and walk that is scheduled for this Sunday.

So far 160 runners and 62 walkers have registered for the event. The run and walk will start at 8am Sunday at Hazel Bazemore Park. To register click here

