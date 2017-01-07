KIII
Friends of Breanna Wood Hold Football Tournament Benefit

KIII 11:41 AM. CST January 07, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Friends of 21-year-old Breanna Wood held a flag football benefit to raise money for her funeral and family at 8401 South Padre Island Drive. There was an $100 entry fee, with 16 teams competing. Breanna Wood was found dead by a gunshot wound last week, 3 months after she went missing in October. 


