Friends of Breanna Wood Hold Football Tournament Benefit

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Friends of 21-year-old Breanna Wood held a flag football benefit to raise money for her funeral and family at 8401 South Padre Island Drive. There was an $100 entry fee, with 16 teams competing. Breanna Wood was found dead by a gunshot wound last week, 3 months after she went missing in October.
More Stories
-
Cold Stunned Turtles Found on Coastline in Severe…Jan. 7, 2017, 1:35 p.m.
-
Coastal Bend Blood Center Blood DriveJan. 7, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
-
Friends of Breanna Wood Hold Football Tournament BenefitJan. 7, 2017, 11:41 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs