Fuel leak reported in Aranas Pass

ARANSAS PASS, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The city of Aransas Pass is working with the Texas General Land Office to recover sunken vessels that have begun leaking fuel near the Conn Brown Harbor.

The GLO reported that a light surface of fuel was seen leaking from two gulf shrimp trawlers that sank along with seven other vessels during Hurricane Harvey.

Five of the nine boats have already been recovered and crews with the GLO have surrounded the area with a boom to contain the leak.

Two other vessels that remain submerged in the area are reported to be small bay trawlers. The Coast Guard has hired Global Marine to send a diver down Wednesday to assess the area for safe recovery of the sunken ships.

The Aransas Pass Harbor Master has temporarily shut down the boat launch at Redfish Bay Boat House as crews deal with the fuel leak.

