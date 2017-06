CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man wanted here in Corpus Christi on charges of sexual assault of a child has been picked up by authorities. 59-year-old Ruben Garcia was arrested in Buda Monday afternoon by members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office was looking for Garcia. He was also wanted in Hays County on a similar charge.

