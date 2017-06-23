Fugitive Task Force locates man wanted on five outstanding warrants

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man wanted on five outstanding warrants, including aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force requested the help of the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force at around noon Thursday to find 20-year-old Emmanuel Grear. About 20 minutes later the Task Force received information leading them to the apartment of his friend, 21-year-old Jeremy De Los Santos, in the 5700 block of Curtis Clark.

Officers with the Task Force went to the location and observed Grear and De Los Santos walking through the apartment complex. When they attempted to make contact, both subjects fled on foot. They were detained and taken into custody.

Grear was arrested for the five outstanding warrants, which include an aggravated kidnapping with a $100,000 bond, an aggravated sexual assault with a $250,000 bond, an aggravated robbery with a $75,000 bond and two probation violations for robbery with no bond.

De Los Santos was arrested for evading arrest.

Both were booked into the City Detention Center for processing and have been transferred to the Nueces County Jail.

© 2017 KIII-TV