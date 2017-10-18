Fulton Mansion remains closed after Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Historic Fulton Mansion has survived many different storms over the past 140 years. Hurricane Harvey however, made an impact on the Fulton Mansion.

The Rockport Mayor Charles Wax discussed Tuesday how the damages to the mansion are currently affecting the city's economy. "A million dollars worth of damage in the Fulton Mansion," said Mayor Wax.

Ever since Harvey has hit the Fulton Mansion has been closed, and it might take half a year to fix the mansion.

Mansion staff says that in 1877 George Ware Fulton and his wife built a house that was meant to sustain hurricanes.

The significant repairs will take place next week, and management says if all goes well it will take between four to six months before the Fulton Mansion is re-opened to the public.

