CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There's a big fundraiser Friday night for Kingsville's only no-kill animal shelter.

It's called The Ark and the event will be held at the Salazar event center in Kingsville starting at 6 p.m.

The evening includes a meal prepared by Marlott’s restaurant, bingo with prizes and a silent auction.

A $10.00 donation will be collected at the door.

(© 2017 KIII)