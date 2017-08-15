Fundraiser for Bay Area Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New advice watching solar eclipse: put down your smartphone
-
Police arrest man suspected of killing mother
-
Rollerblading Nuns along the Bayfront
-
Kingsville FD honors first responders
-
Kingsville Using Experience To Return To Top Of District
-
Brush fire off Ennis Joslin
-
Woman hit by truck identified
-
Beeville restaurants deal with water boil
-
Solar Eclipse: What you need to know
-
Six units damaged in Rockport condo fire
More Stories
-
Police respond to bomb scareAug 15, 2017, 11:42 p.m.
-
Federal Court judge rules District 27 boundaries invalidAug 15, 2017, 11:40 p.m.
-
Bay Area Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse to hold fundraiserAug 15, 2017, 11:36 p.m.