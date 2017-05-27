Fundraiser for Calallen Fire Victims

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Earlier in May, a Calallen family lost their entire house to a fire, except for one room. That room had an alter with saints, candles and crosses, a tribute to Lydia Elizondo's faith.

Today, the family and their friends are hosting a barbeque fundraiser for the Elizondo family; they did not have insurance at the time of the fire and were living off of Lydia's disability check.

The event is at Conn's Home Furniture Store off of SPID, until 3 PM. All of the proceeds will go to the family, and help them recover from the tragedy.

