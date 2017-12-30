Fundraiser for Joshua Earls

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local football teams are coming together to support the family of 14-year-old Joshua Earls. The teenager was hit by a car and later died from his injuries, this week on the city's south side.

His long time football coach, Demetrius Monroe says Earls was one of his best players and an exceptional, promising young man.

On Saturday, multiple teams, families and friends are gathering at Gators off of SPID for a fundraiser. Monroe says all of the money raised will go back to the Earls family to help with leftover medical expenses and funeral expenses.

The event lasts from 10 A.M. until 6 P.M. and anyone is welcome to join.

Coach Monroe has set up a Go Fund Me for donations here.

