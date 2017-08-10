Fundraiser held for child injured in tragic car crash

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A fundraiser was held Thursday for the two-year-old boy who survived a tragic accident July 27 at Staples and Yorktown.

Police said a vehicle ran a red light striking a car driven by 25-year-old Amanda Saldana. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two-year-old son, Ezra, was rushed to the hospital and is now in a semi-conscious coma.

To help the family pay for medical expenses, a number of fundraisers have been set up. On Thursday, the party entertainment center for kids known as Play donated 100-percent of its admission proceeds to Ezra's family.

"Ezra's family is part of our Play family," Play Manager Jamon Schmidt said. "It's very heartfelt to all of us."

Play stays open until 7 p.m. A GoFundMe account was also set up for Ezra here

© 2017 KIII-TV