Fundraiser put on at local restaurant to help with Shop with a Cop

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Individuals helped out Friday night for Shop with a Cop fundraiser on Up River Road.

People who had a meal from 5 pm to 8 pm at People's restaurant donated a portion to the Shop with a Cop program.

Tonight's fundraiser was created by the family and friends of Ken Starrs, a former Corpus Christi Police officer who started the Shop with a Cop program.

Starrs was the assistant commander of the South Texas drug task force in Kingsville, last year he lost his life in an accident.



The Shop with a Cop program will begin it's shopping sprees in November.

