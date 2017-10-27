KIII
Close

Fundraiser put on at local restaurant to help with Shop with a Cop

Individuals helped out Friday night for Shop with a Cop fundraiser on Up River Road.

KIII 10:21 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Individuals helped out Friday night for Shop with a Cop fundraiser on Up River Road.

People who had a meal from 5 pm to 8 pm at People's restaurant donated a portion to the Shop with a Cop program.

Tonight's fundraiser was created by the family and friends of Ken Starrs, a former Corpus Christi Police officer who started the Shop with a Cop program.

Starrs was the assistant commander of the South Texas drug task force in Kingsville, last year he lost his life in an accident.
 
The Shop with a Cop program will begin it's shopping sprees in November.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories