Fundraiser to help Kingsville gym destroyed in fire brings out area athletes

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Sixth Street Crossfit hosted a hero workout event to raise money for Clydesman Fitness owner Michael Chapa.

Over 100 participants showed up bright and early Saturday morning to workout for more than themselves.

"When we found out this happened it was just automatic, 'hey we gotta do something'" says Hector Rivas, owner of Sixth Street Crossfit.

Partners or teams could compete in circuits and some of Chapa's favorite fitness activities.

The focus is now turning from recovery to rebuilding both physically and emotionally.

