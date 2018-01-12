Fundraiser to help local community theaters

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Dozens of Coastal Bend members gathered at the Harbor Playhouse Friday evening to enjoy a fundraising event that helped out area community theaters that are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

"Flood waters up to the second row of our seats," said Director of Theater Operations Karen Froeschner, Rialto Theater in Aransas Pass.

Almost five months ago Hurricane Harvey ravaged through the Coastal Bend.

"Ceiling damage, where the water came in," Froeschner said.

Leaving many with devastation including three community theaters in Port Aransas, Rockport, and Aransas Pass who had to cancel their seasons.

"Walls need to be repaired," Froeschner said.

Greatly affecting the art communities.

"Insurance the future, they didn't know," said Director Bob Pritchard, Harbor Playhouse.

But Friday night, performers from each theater took the stage.

"Like anything you get hurt, you breathe for a while, we're gonna figure how to get it back again," Pritchard said.

Sharing their talent and love for the arts.

"Some of the actors last night hadn't rehearsed, been on the stage for a while, felt great to be a part of it again," Pritchard said.

Bringing the community together to help.

"So many of them are rebuilding they've lost everything so to be able to find a place where there's entertainment and community, and just support with other people who've been through the same thing," Pritchard said.

The event also included two auctions where the proceeds will be divided amount the three theaters that got hurt the most.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV