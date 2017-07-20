Funds approved for desalination project in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Water Development board approved a $2.7-million deferred financing loan for the city of Corpus Christi.
The money will be used to finance the planning costs for a desalination project.
Things like plant site selection. economic impact and cost modeling.
There is still no timetable for the construction of a desalination in the city.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs