Funds approved for desalination project in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Water Development board approved a $2.7-million deferred financing loan for the city of Corpus Christi.

The money will be used to finance the planning costs for a desalination project.

Things like plant site selection. economic impact and cost modeling.

There is still no timetable for the construction of a desalination in the city.



