Funds approved for desalination project in Corpus Christi

Kiii Staff , KIII 6:31 PM. CDT July 20, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Water Development board approved a $2.7-million deferred financing loan for the city of Corpus Christi.

The money will be used to finance the planning costs for a desalination project.

Things like plant site selection. economic impact and cost modeling. 

There is still no timetable for the construction of a desalination in the city.
 

