Funeral for slain private investigator, Gabriel Bernal held later today

KIII 3:04 AM. CDT June 12, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The private investigator killed in a shootout last month will be laid to rest later today.

That shooting happened at a car dealership outside Dallas back on May 30th.

33-year old Gabriel Bernal and his partner 54-year old Fidel Garcia were shot while trying to arrest 49-year old Raymond Hutchinson.

Family and friends gathered Saturday afternoon to remember Bernal with a barbeque benefit.

Visitation will be held starting at 1 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A service will follow tonight at 7 p.m.

