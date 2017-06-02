Funky Sock Walk Model Search

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The Funky Sock Walk Crew is looking for their next calendar models for their 2018 edition.

The Funky Sock Walk Crew is a group of South Texas Families who have children with Down Syndrome. Their purpose is to unite these families with support, resources and spread awareness about this disorder.

If you would like to submit your child's photos for a chance to be featured in next year's calendar, contact them by email at oneandonlyupbrothers@gmail.com.

Winners will be picked on June 11th.

Check them out on Facebook to stay updated with future events: https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=funky%20sock%20walk

© 2017 KIII-TV