Galvan Ballroom receives official Texas Historical Marker

KIII Staff , KIII 1:02 PM. CDT June 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A dedication ceremony was held Friday morning to commemorate the Galvan Ballroom receiving an official Texas Historical Marker.

The Texas Historical Commission said the Galvan Ballroom qualified as a historic landmark. That requires two basic criteria: historical significance and age.

The Galvan Ballroom was built in 1949 for $150,000, a large sum of money at the time. Tony Dorsey, Duke Ellington and many jazz and Tejano greats performed at the Ballroom. Galvan Music, downstairs from the ballroom, has been in business since the 1950s.

