Galvan principal spends day on school rooftop

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was a rare sight Friday at Galvan Elementary School as Principal Diana Ybarra spent her day on the roof.

Ybarra had made a deal with the students, saying if they could sell over $30,000 in cheesecakes for a school fundraiser, she would spend the day on the roof.

The students did not just reach their goal -- they sold over $32,000 in cheesecakes.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV