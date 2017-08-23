Close Gas lines long in preparation for storm Local gas stations were a popular place Wednesday evening as motorist rushed to put gas before the storm. KIII STAFF , KIII 11:25 PM. CDT August 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local gas stations were a popular place Wednesday evening as motorist rushed to put gas before the storm. We found a long line of cars over at the HEB on South Alameda Wednesday evening. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Alan's Wednesday Morning Forecast Update on Harvey remnants Bill's Forecast City gives latest update on Harvey AB Quintanilla remains in jail Shoppers prepare for possiblity of storm Benefit for one-year-old crash victim City installs storm surge walls Three Rivers fatal crash New statue at Rockport Museum More Stories Harvey eyeing Texas Gulf Coast Jul 18, 2016, 1:25 p.m. Mayor Joe McComb on Harvey preparation Aug 23, 2017, 11:30 p.m. Port Aransas residents and officials prepare for… Aug 23, 2017, 11:29 p.m.
