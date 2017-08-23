KIII
Close

Gas lines long in preparation for storm

Local gas stations were a popular place Wednesday evening as motorist rushed to put gas before the storm.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:25 PM. CDT August 23, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local gas stations were a popular place Wednesday evening as motorist rushed to put gas before the storm. 
 
We found a long line of cars over at the HEB on South Alameda Wednesday evening.  
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories