General Rudder docks at Port of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's a classroom set on the open waters. The General Rudder docked Wednesday near the Solomon Ortiz International Center.

This vessel's home base is Galveston. It's part of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy in Galveston. The cadets on board are learning the in's and out's of working on such a big ship.

Cadets must complete 300-days of sea time to graduate.

