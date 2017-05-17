General Rudder docks at Port of Corpus Christi

KIII
CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's a classroom set on the open waters. The General Rudder docked Wednesday near the Solomon Ortiz International Center. 
 
This vessel's home base is Galveston. It's part of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy in Galveston. The cadets on board are learning the in's and out's of working on such a big ship. 
 
Cadets must complete 300-days of sea time to graduate. 
 

