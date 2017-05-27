Generous donation made to help victims of sex trafficking

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - New lodging for the victims of child sex trafficking is being made possible here in South Texas.

A large gift was given to New Life Refuge Ministries.

Braselton Homes donated $50,000 to help fund cottages where victims can go and start their life over again.

It will be first of seven cottages called Homes of Hope.

When the camp is done being built, the ministry hopes to house between 28 and 42 survivors.

Currently, there are less than 30 beds available in Texas for these victims and none in South Texas. So this donation is not only monumental but immediately needed



